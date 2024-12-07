AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan

22 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

  • Six soldiers martyred in the intense fire exchange, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:33pm

Security forces killed 22 terrorists in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Gul Imam, Tank District on the reported presence of militants.

Terrorist outfits may enhance their activities in Afghanistan, moot told

As a result of the operation, nine Khwarij were sent to hell, while six were injured.

Security forces also neutralized ten Khwarij in the North Waziristan District, according to the ISPR.

The third encounter took place in Thall District where security forces thwarted militants’ attempt to attack the security forces’ post. Three militants were killed in the incident.

Ambassador Sadiq reappointed Special Envoy in Afghanistan

The statement said that during the intense fire exchange, six brave sons of the soil paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area,” the military’s media wing said.

It said that Pakistan’s security forces are dedicated to eliminating terrorism, and sacrifices like these further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistan has been accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing safe havens to TTP militants, allegations consistently denied by Kabul.

Earlier this week, the federal government reappointed Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Envoy of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

The office’s mandate includes addressing security concerns, particularly issues surrounding the TTP, the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, and fostering diplomatic engagement.

