Dec 08, 2024
PCB’s stance on Champions Trophy voice of every Pakistani: PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published 08 Dec, 2024 05:28pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) stance on the matter of the ICC Champions Trophy is the voice of 240 million Pakistanis, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

“You have represented every Pakistan at the International Cricket Council,” the prime minister remarked during a meeting with Interior Minister and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

Naqvi briefed the prime minister about the progress of the ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

The premier appreciated the principled stand taken by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Champions Trophy and expressed full confidence in him.

“Pakistan’s honour comes first, and everything else comes after,” he added.

In response, Mohsin Naqvi assured that the PCB was fully prepared to host the marquee tournament in the country, emphasising that Pakistan and cricket’s success were the ultimate goals.

He expressed hope for positive news regarding the tournament.

