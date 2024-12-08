AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Punjab CM Maryam arrives in China on 8-day visit

December 8, 2024
Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Sunday landed in Beijing for an eight-day visit, becoming the first Pakistani female CM to visit China, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

On reaching the Beijing Airport, she was welcomed by six representatives of Communist Party of China.

“This visit focuses on advancing modern infrastructure, enhancing healthcare systems, improving education, fostering clean energy initiatives, promoting IT investments, and addressing smog mitigation,” Maryam wrote in a post on X on Saturday.

The visit was arranged on an invitation of International Development Department of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and a high-level delegation is accompanying her.

Maryam to leave for China today

Special arrangements have been made for CM Maryam’s visit to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, Radio Pakistan reported.

Maryam Nawaz will participate in the exhibition of imported goods; will visit the CPC Central Congress and the museum. She will also visit a primary school, and will be briefed on the education system in China. Punjab China Dinner and Punjab Investment Conference are also included in the visit schedule.

