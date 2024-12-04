Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

Govt extends deadline for submitting Hajj 2025 applications till Dec 10

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz calls for strong political will, global leadership to combat water crisis

Read here for details.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final

Read here for details.

Another significant cut in key policy rate expected as inflation eases

Read here for details.

Armed forces with nation’s support capable of guarding country against ‘entire spectrum of threats’: COAS Munir

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to set up API plants in Indonesia

Read here for details.

‘No hiccups’: finance ministry reaffirms commitment to IMF programme, refutes speculation

Read here for details.

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

Read here for details.

FM Dar stresses effective implementation of ECO trade agreement for regional prosperity

Read here for details.