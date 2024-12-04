AGL 38.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
AIRLINK 163.00 Increased By ▲ 7.78 (5.01%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.46%)
DCL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
DFML 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.09%)
DGKC 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
FCCL 38.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
FFL 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
HUBC 109.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
MLCF 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.1%)
NBP 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 193.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.8%)
PAEL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.25%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PPL 167.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.62%)
PRL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.66%)
PTC 21.25 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.88%)
SEARL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.69%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TREET 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TRG 61.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
UNITY 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.28%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.08%)
BR100 11,249 Increased By 32.9 (0.29%)
BR30 33,803 Increased By 152.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 104,911 Increased By 352 (0.34%)
KSE30 32,465 Increased By 99.2 (0.31%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 3, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 04 Dec, 2024 08:36am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Govt extends deadline for submitting Hajj 2025 applications till Dec 10

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz calls for strong political will, global leadership to combat water crisis

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final

Read here for details.

  • Another significant cut in key policy rate expected as inflation eases

Read here for details.

  • Armed forces with nation’s support capable of guarding country against ‘entire spectrum of threats’: COAS Munir

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to set up API plants in Indonesia

Read here for details.

  • ‘No hiccups’: finance ministry reaffirms commitment to IMF programme, refutes speculation

Read here for details.

  • Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

Read here for details.

  • FM Dar stresses effective implementation of ECO trade agreement for regional prosperity

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Internet shutdown: IT sector suffers $1m per hour loss: P@SHA

FBR tells SC: Rs880m recovered from people holding foreign accounts, properties

MPs grill MNFS&R for failure to protect agri sector

Read more stories