Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

The United States has said that it wants to see the Government of Pakistan deal with peaceful protests respectfully.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked about the recent protest held in Islamabad by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which turned violent after protesters clashed with the police.

“Look, we don’t want to see – we want to see any protests be peaceful, and we want to see the Government of Pakistan, as is true with any government around the world, to not – to engage with peaceful protests respectfully, and to deal with them peacefully,” the US official replied.

Last week, the PTI started its march towards Islamabad, demanding the release of their party founding chairman Imran Khan.

Thousands of protesters gathered in the centre of Islamabad after a convoy, led by Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi broke through several lines of security all the way to the edge of the city’s highly fortified red zone.

However, the PTI called off its protest after the police and Rangers cleared Blue Area as well as the D-Chowk after launching a late night crackdown.

Following the operation, the PTI claimed that hundreds had suffered gunshot wounds while thousands were arrested.

The government has denied the allegations.

Following the violent clashes, the US appealed for restraint from Pakistani authorities and protesters.

“We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence and, at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan’s laws and constitution as they work to maintain law and order,” Miller had said while speaking to the media.