AGL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 156.72 Increased By ▲ 14.25 (10%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
CNERGY 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (17.13%)
DCL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DFML 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
DGKC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
FCCL 38.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
FFBL 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
FFL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.69%)
HUBC 109.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.32%)
HUMNL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KOSM 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.93%)
NBP 74.64 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.39%)
OGDC 190.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.67%)
PAEL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
PPL 164.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.56%)
PRL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.2%)
PTC 20.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.32%)
SEARL 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
TOMCL 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.46%)
TPLP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
TREET 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
UNITY 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,093 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 33,301 Increased By 46.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 103,563 Increased By 288.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 32,002 Increased By 32.2 (0.1%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

BR Web Desk Published 03 Dec, 2024 10:08am

The United States has said that it wants to see the Government of Pakistan deal with peaceful protests respectfully.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked about the recent protest held in Islamabad by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which turned violent after protesters clashed with the police.

“Look, we don’t want to see – we want to see any protests be peaceful, and we want to see the Government of Pakistan, as is true with any government around the world, to not – to engage with peaceful protests respectfully, and to deal with them peacefully,” the US official replied.

Last week, the PTI started its march towards Islamabad, demanding the release of their party founding chairman Imran Khan.

Thousands of protesters gathered in the centre of Islamabad after a convoy, led by Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi broke through several lines of security all the way to the edge of the city’s highly fortified red zone.

However, the PTI called off its protest after the police and Rangers cleared Blue Area as well as the D-Chowk after launching a late night crackdown.

Following the operation, the PTI claimed that hundreds had suffered gunshot wounds while thousands were arrested.

The government has denied the allegations.

Following the violent clashes, the US appealed for restraint from Pakistani authorities and protesters.

“We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence and, at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan’s laws and constitution as they work to maintain law and order,” Miller had said while speaking to the media.

Pakistan US State Department Imran Khan PTI protest

Comments

200 characters

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM foresees cut in policy rate

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

UBL board approves merger with Silk Bank via share swap

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

Read more stories