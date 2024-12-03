Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that those responsible for violence during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest must be punished as per the law.

A meeting of the Joint Task Force (JIT) constituted following the recently held protest by PTI was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, among other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the weapons, ammunition casings, and other forensic materials collected from the site of the PTI protest.

Govt will create Anti-Riots Force: PM

The meeting was informed that authorities are working to swiftly identify and apprehend those involved in the violence, who will then be brought before the courts.

The PM said the progress on legal action against those who spread chaos in the country will be reviewed weekly.

“Those who violated the law during the protests, damaged public property, and injured or killed law enforcement officials will receive appropriate punishment,” the PM said.

PM Shehbaz said that a world-class anti-riot force will be established in line with contemporary global standards.

A forensic lab will be integrated into Islamabad’s Safe City project, bringing it up to international standards, and all necessary resources will be utilized for this purpose, he added.

The government on Monday had announced the formation of a high-level Joint Task Force (JTF) to address the disinformation campaigns and ensure accountability for those behind efforts to destabilise the country’s social and security fabric.

According to a notification, the task force has been directed to

(I) Identify and investigate individuals, groups, and organizations involved in spreading fake and misleading information, specifically concerning the political unrest in Islamabad from November 24 to 27, 2024

(ii)Track and trace perpetrators within Pakistan and abroad, ensuring they face legal consequences as per the country’s laws,

(iii) Propose policy recommendations to bridge gaps and strengthen mechanisms against malicious propaganda.