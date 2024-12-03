AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
Armed forces with nation’s support capable of guarding country against ‘entire spectrum of threats’: COAS Munir

  • Visits troops participating in a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot
BR Web Desk Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 01:17pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that armed forces, with the resolute support of the nation, were fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country against the “entire spectrum of threats”.

“Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited troops participating in a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The COAS was welcomed by the Commander Gujranwala Corps and the Inspector General of Training and Evaluation.

The army chief was given a comprehensive brief on the objectives and conduct of the exercise, “which aimed to refine professional skills and battlefield procedures essential for addressing emerging operational challenges”, the press release added.

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

During the exercise, integrated fire and maneuver operations were conducted by various elements, including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, Army Aviation and Anti-Tank Guided Missile units, the military’s media wing said.

“The exercise also demonstrated the effective employment of electronic warfare capabilities and information operations designed to disrupt enemy communications and counter disinformation strategies in a modern battlefield environment.”

During his interactions with the participants, General Munir also emphasised the critical importance of maintaining “constant preparedness” to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries.

His statement comes as Pakistan sees an uptick in terrorist activities particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On December 1, the ISPR said security forces killed eight terrorists and injured nine in two different intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakthunkhwa province between November 29 and December 1.

“Pakistan Army is determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR statement added.

