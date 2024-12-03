AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final

BR Web Desk Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 04:39pm

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 139/7 in their 20 overs. Arif Hussain was the top scorer for the side scoring 54 runs on 52 balls.

For Pakistan, Babar Ali took two wickets in four overs giving away 24 runs.

In response, Pakistan chased down the target in the 11th over without losing a wicket.

Captain Nisar Ali scored 72 and Muhammad Safdar scored 47 to help Pakistan clinch the world championship, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan dominated Nepal in the first semifinal, restricting them to 94/7 in 20 overs whereas Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka by six runs in a thrilling encounter in the second.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah congratulated the side and the entire nation on their victory.

Separately, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a post on X, congratulated the side for clinching the title.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the side team on winning the World Cup, lauding the players for putting up a fabulous game.

He congratulated the team for clinching the title on the day when International Day of Persons with Disabilities was being observed, adding that people with disabilities had the potential to achieve excellence in sports.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi also felicitated the team and the management, saying the side showed a lot of passion throughout the tournament.

He also praised skipper Nisar Ali and Muhammad Safdar who played brilliantly in the final and secured victory, the chairman said.

“The players demonstrated excellent teamwork in every match of the tournament,” Naqvi said, hoping that the team would play with the same passion in the future and achieve more success.

