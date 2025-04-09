AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
World

France could recognise Palestinian state ‘in June’: Macron

AFP Published April 9, 2025

PARIS: France is planning to recognise a Palestinian state within months and could make the move at a UN conference in New York in June on settling the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

“We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months,” Macron, who this week visited Egypt, told France 5 television.

Arab nations slam Netanyahu remarks on Palestinian state on Saudi land

“Our aim is to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia in June, where we could finalise this movement of mutual recognition (of a Palestinian state) by several parties,” he added.

