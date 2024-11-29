AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Oil heads for 2% weekly decline as supply risks ease

Reuters Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 08:06pm

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Friday and heading for a weekly drop of more than 2%, pressured by easing concern over supply risks from the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and the prospect of increased supply in 2025 even as OPEC+ is expected to extend output cuts.

Four Israeli tanks entered a Lebanese border village, Lebanon’s official news agency said on Friday. Both sides have made accusations of ceasefire violations, but the ceasefire that took effect on Wednesday has reduced oil’s risk premium, sending prices lower.

Brent crude was down 4 cents at $73.24 a barrel by 1413 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $69.27, up 55 cents, or 0.8%, from the last close before Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. Brent is down 2.5% over the week while WTI has lost 2.9%.

The Middle East conflict has not disrupted supply, which is expected to be more ample in 2025. The International Energy Agency sees the prospect of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of excess supply - equal to more than 1% of global output.

Oil up as Israel, Hezbollah trade accusations of ceasefire violation

“The updated snapshot insinuates that next year promises to be looser than the current one and oil prices are to average below the 2024 level,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia delayed its next policy meeting to Dec. 5 from Dec. 1. OPEC+ is expected to decide on a further extension to production cuts at the meeting.

“Although we expect the OPEC+ group will opt to roll over the existing cuts into the new year, this will not be sufficient to fully erase the production glut we forecast for next year,” BMI analysts said in a report.

Brent could average $74.53 a barrel in 2025, a Reuters poll of 41 analysts suggests. That marked the seventh consecutive monthly downward revision in the Reuters poll.

