PSL X: Quetta Gladiators win last-ball thriller against Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators secured a thrilling five-run victory over Karachi Kings in a closely contested Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter, played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday.

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for 142 in 19.3 overs. Captain Saud Shakeel was the first to fall, scoring just 6, while the top order crumbled under pressure from a fiery opening spell by Hasan Ali, who picked up 3 wickets for 33 runs.

Finn Allen fell for a golden duck, and Rilee Rossouw (10) also failed to capitalise on a promising start.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis provided some resistance with a quick 36 off 22 balls, while Faheem Ashraf lifted the innings late with an aggressive 43 from 27 deliveries, striking four boundaries and three sixes. Hasan Nawaz also contributed with a 34-ball 35.

Karachi Kings’ bowlers shared the spoils, with Mir Hamza impressing with 2 for 24 in his four overs, and Abbas Afridi chipping in with two key wickets.

In response, Karachi Kings fell short despite a flying start from Tim Seifert, who smashed 47 off 26 balls. James Vince supported him with a steady 30, but the middle order faltered under tight bowling pressure from Quetta.

Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Amir each claimed two wickets, while Abrar Ahmed was economical, conceding only 15 runs in his full quota and picking up one wicket. Khurram Shahzad also impressed with 2 for 31, including the key scalps of Shan Masood and Abbas Afridi.

Hasan Ali fought valiantly at the death, scoring an unbeaten 24 off 13 balls, but Karachi Kings were restricted to 137 for 8 in their 20 overs — five runs shy of the target.

Position Team Matches (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) Points (PT) Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 IU 5 5 0 10 +2.342 2 KK 6 3 3 6 -0.217 3 LQ 5 2 3 4 +0.561 4 PZ 5 2 3 4 -0.362 5 QG 4 2 2 4 -0.625 6 MS 5 1 4 2 -1.764

Next fixture

Home side Lahore Qalandars will face beleaguered Multan Sultans in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

