Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday rejected the Indian government’s announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, emphasizing that any attempt to stop or divert Pakistan’s share of water would be considered an “act of war” and met with a full-force response across the entire spectrum of national power, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The National Security Committee made the following observations:

Kashmir remains an unresolved dispute between Pakistan and India, as acknowledged by multiple UN resolutions.

“The continued Indian state oppression, abrogation of statehood, political and demographic gerrymandering, has persistently led to an organic backlash from the people of IIOJK, which perpetuates cycles of violence,” the PMO said.

“India’s systemic persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, has become more pervasive,” it said, adding: “Attempts at forced passage of Waqf Bill is the latest effort to marginalize Muslims across India.”

India must resist the temptation to exploit such tragic incidents to its advantage and take full responsibility for its failure to provide security to the people.

Pakistan has also decided to close the Wagah Border as well suspend “all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan.

Pakistan has also decided to suspend all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect.

“Any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains,” the Pakistani statement said.

Moreover, Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are instructed to leave the country within 48 hours, excluding Sikh religious pilgrims.

Pakistan has closed its airspace with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines.

Pakistan declared the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisors in Islamabad persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country.

The statement said that Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “As the world’s front-line state against terrorism, Pakistan has suffered immense human and economic losses. Indian attempts to inject volatility in the environment along Pakistan’s Eastern borders is aimed at distracting Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.”

“In the absence of any credible investigation and verifiable evidence, attempts to link the Pahalgam attack with Pakistan are frivolous, devoid of rationality and defeat logic,” the statement added.

The statement added that India’s worn-out narrative of victimhood cannot obfuscate its own culpability in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil, nor can it distract attention from its systematic and state sponsored oppression and human rights violations in IIOJK.

“Contrary to Indian claims, Pakistan has in its custody incontrovertible proof of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, including the confession of a serving Indian Navy officer, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, who remains a living testament to India’s state-sponsored terrorist activities.

“The international community ought to remain mindful of India’s state sponsored extraterritorial assassinations or attempts on foreign soil,” it said.

“These heinous acts were carried out in blatant violation of international law as recently exposed by Pakistan along-with various other states with undeniable evidence. Pakistan will pursue all those responsible, planners and perpetrators alike and ensure that justice is served.

Earlier, the National Security Committee meeting convened following the Indian government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, along with other announcements after an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, which was attended by top civil and military leadership.

Expressing concern over the loss of tourists’ lives, the Committee reviewed the Indian measures announced on 23 April 2025 and termed them “unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit.”

Following the Prime Minister’s Office statement, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed a press conference, highlighting that India’s aggression will be met with a befitting response.

The Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan has already lost three rivers, adding that any suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an act of aggression.

He further warned that Pakistan would respond to any kinetic action with full force.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the biggest terrorist,” referencing his title as the “Butcher of Gujarat.”

Asif accused India of planning a false-flag operation to further its objectives, declaring, “Pakistan is ready—our forces are ready, our people are ready.”

“We will resist any and all aggression with full might,” he added.

In a statement issued shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz return from an official visit to Turkiye, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced the NSC meeting.

On Tuesday, more than 20 people were killed after gunmen opened fire on tourists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The “Kashmir Resistance” group claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message. It expressed discontent that more than 85,000 “outsiders” had been settled in the region, spurring a “demographic change”.

In a fresh statement on Wednesday, the group said that the “individuals targeted were not ordinary tourists; instead, they were linked to and affiliated with Indian security agencies”.

Following the attack, India stalled Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

Indian foreign ministry also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

It also announced to shut key land border with Pakistan.

India’s top career diplomat Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi that the border crossing at Attari-Wagah border “will be closed with immediate effect”, adding that those with valid travel documents may return before May 1.

The Indus Waters Treaty was a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan arranged and negotiated by the WB, to use the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries. It was signed in Karachi on September 19, 1960 by then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then Pakistani President Field Marshal Ayub Khan.