AI should support, not replace, human judgment in courts: Justice Aurangzeb

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Supreme Court of Pakistan underscored the critical need for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to serve as a tool to assist, rather than replace, human judgment in the judicial system.

Speaking at the Annual Symposium for Judges on Thursday, Justice Aurangzeb said while AI is “undoubtedly the need of the hour,” it must be implemented with care, ensuring that human intellect and reasoning remain central to judicial decision-making.

The symposium was organised by the Ministry of Law & Justice in collaboration with the Federal Judicial Academy and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The event brought together jurists and policymakers to explore the evolving landscape of digital justice in Pakistan.

IHC concerned at govt failure to recover missing persons

Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law & Justice, lauded the symposium’s focus on digital transformation and the empowerment of the judiciary.

“Judges, as guardians of justice, must be at the heart of innovation in the legal system,” he said, adding that the responsible use of technology could enhance transparency, responsiveness, and inclusiveness, without compromising fairness or constitutional values.

Federal Secretary for Law & Justice, Raja Naeem Akbar, who chaired the opening session, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising legal infrastructure.

He spotlighted ongoing digital initiatives, including the Pakistan Code, the Document Retrieval System (DRS), and the Case Assignment and Management System (CAMS).

In his welcome address, the Director General of the Federal Judicial Academy emphasised the importance of keeping pace with technological evolution.

“History shows that societies that adapt endure—those that don’t, fade,” he said.

The day-long symposium featured a series of panel discussions and presentations focused on integrating technology into judicial processes while preserving the rule of law.