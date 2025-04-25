India working to ensure ‘not even a drop’ of water goes to Pakistan, minister says

NEW DELHI: India is working on measures to ensure “not even a drop” of water goes to Pakistan, India’s Water Resources Minister C.R. Paatil said on Friday.

The decision was made following an attack on tourists in the Himalayan territory of Kashmir that killed 26 people, leading to India suspending a key river water sharing treaty with Pakistan.

“We will ensure that not a single drop of the Indus river’s water reaches Pakistan,” he said in a post on X.