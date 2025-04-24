AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-24

E-invoices integration: FBR sets May 1 deadline for corporate entities

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FFBR) has given deadline of May 1, 2025 to the corporate entities and...
Sohail Sarfraz Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given deadline of May 1, 2025 to the corporate entities and companies to electronically integrate their hardware and software with customs computerized system to generate and transmit electronic invoices.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an S.R.O.709(I)/2025 here on Wednesday.

The non-corporate registered persons have been given deadline of June 1, 2025 for integration purposes.

This would cover importers, manufacturers and wholesalers/dealers/distributors of fast-moving consumer goods to integrate their electronic invoicing system with the FBR’s digital invoicing system.

Retailers, other businesses: FBR to grant two more licences to private cos for integration of e-invoicing

According to the notification dated April 23, the registered persons specified shall electronically integrate their hardware and software with customs computerized system through license integrator or Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and shall generate and transmit electronic invoices which reflect from the specified date.

From Feb 1, 2024, all importers and manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods, all wholesalers/dealers, distributors of fast-moving consumer goods and all wholesaler-cum-retailers engaged in bulk import and supply of fast-moving consumer goods on wholesale basis to the retailers were required to transmit sales tax invoices electronically.

The FBR had notified that the following registered persons shall transmit sales tax invoices electronically in terms of rule 150Q of its Notification No. 1525(1)/2023 as prescribed under Chapter XIV of the Sales Tax Rules 2006 namely-: all importers and manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods, all wholesalers (including dealers), distributors of fast-moving consumer goods and all wholesaler-cum-retailers engaged in bulk import and supply of fast-moving consumer goods on wholesale basis to the retailers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR E invoices

Comments

200 characters

E-invoices integration: FBR sets May 1 deadline for corporate entities

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eidul Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7pc FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest, income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in govt expenditure

World Bank cuts growth projection to 2.7pc

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

Read more stories