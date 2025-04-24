E-invoices integration: FBR sets May 1 deadline for corporate entities

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given deadline of May 1, 2025 to the corporate entities and companies to electronically integrate their hardware and software with customs computerized system to generate and transmit electronic invoices.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an S.R.O.709(I)/2025 here on Wednesday.

The non-corporate registered persons have been given deadline of June 1, 2025 for integration purposes.

This would cover importers, manufacturers and wholesalers/dealers/distributors of fast-moving consumer goods to integrate their electronic invoicing system with the FBR’s digital invoicing system.

According to the notification dated April 23, the registered persons specified shall electronically integrate their hardware and software with customs computerized system through license integrator or Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and shall generate and transmit electronic invoices which reflect from the specified date.

From Feb 1, 2024, all importers and manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods, all wholesalers/dealers, distributors of fast-moving consumer goods and all wholesaler-cum-retailers engaged in bulk import and supply of fast-moving consumer goods on wholesale basis to the retailers were required to transmit sales tax invoices electronically.

The FBR had notified that the following registered persons shall transmit sales tax invoices electronically in terms of rule 150Q of its Notification No. 1525(1)/2023 as prescribed under Chapter XIV of the Sales Tax Rules 2006 namely-: all importers and manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods, all wholesalers (including dealers), distributors of fast-moving consumer goods and all wholesaler-cum-retailers engaged in bulk import and supply of fast-moving consumer goods on wholesale basis to the retailers.

