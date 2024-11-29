AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-29

Oil up as Israel, Hezbollah trade accusations of ceasefire violation

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

LONDON: Oil prices ticked up on Thursday after Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah traded accusations their ceasefire had been violated and Israeli tanks fired on south Lebanon.

Also OPEC+ delayed by a few days a meeting likely to extend production cuts. Brent crude futures edged up by 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.10 a barrel by 1437 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 23 cents, 0.3%, at $68.95. Trading is expected to be light because of the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Israel’s military said on Thursday the ceasefire was violated after what it called suspects, some in vehicles, arrived at several areas in the southern zone.

The deal took effect on Wednesday and was intended to allow people in both countries to start returning to homes in border areas shattered by 14 months of fighting.

Elsewhere, OPEC+, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, delayed its next policy meeting to Dec. 5 from Dec. 1 to avoid a conflict with another event.

Also supporting prices, OPEC+ sources have said there will again be discussion over another delay to an oil output increase scheduled for January.

The group pumps about half the world’s oil but has maintained production cuts to support prices. It hopes to unwind those cuts, but weak global demand has forced it to delay the start of gradual increases.

A further delay has mostly been factored in to oil prices already, said Suvro Sarkar at DBS Bank. “The only question is whether it’s a one-month pushback, or three, or even longer.”

Depressing prices slightly, US gasoline stocks rose 3.3 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 22, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, countering expectations of a small draw in fuel stocks ahead of holiday travel. Slowing fuel demand growth in top consumers China and the United States has weighed on oil prices this year.

Oil prices Oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil up as Israel, Hezbollah trade accusations of ceasefire violation

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories