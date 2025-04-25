AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Markets

Late-session buying saves the day, KSE-100 closes higher by 450 points

  • Rise in tensions between Pakistan, India following Pahalgam attack had kept stock market under pressure
BR Web Desk Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 06:00pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/Business Recorder

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed the last session of the week positive, bouncing back from a loss of over 1,300 points it had incurred during intra-day trading on Friday.

A rise in tensions between Pakistan and India following Pahalgam attack kept the stock market under pressure, pushing the KSE-100 Index to an intra-day low of 113,716.60.

Indian airlines to suffer higher costs, detours in ban from Pakistan airspace

However, the bulls gained momentum in the latter hours and brought the index into the positive territory, helped by buying in the final hours.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 115,469.35, up by 449.53 points or 0.39%.

On Thursday, the PSX witnessed strong selling pressure, with the KSE-100 Index losing over 2,200 points.

Relations between Pakistan and India plunged to their lowest level in years, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) for a quarter of a century. Pakistan rejected the allegations.

The nuclear-armed arch rivals unleashed a raft of measures against each other in response, with India keeping a critical river water-sharing treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

The United Nations (UN) urged India and Pakistan on Friday to show “maximum restraint” as the two countries imposed tit-for-tat diplomatic measures.

While condemning the attack IIOJK Pahalgam area, the United States said that it was not taking a position on the status of Kashmir or of Jammu.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Senate unanimously passed on Friday a resolution stating that any misadventure by India would be met with a firm, swift and decisive response.

Globally, Asian stock markets headed for a second straight week of gains on Friday and the dollar for its first weekly rise in more than a month as investors have welcomed an apparent softening of the White House stance on China.

U.S. tech giant and Google parent Alphabet also beat profit expectations and reaffirmed AI spending targets, pushing its shares up nearly 5% in after-hours trade and pulling along peers and S&P 500 futures , which rose 0.5%.

Overnight on Wall Street investors had shrugged off a mixed bag of corporate results and the S&P 500 rose 2%.

The dollar, which has taken a beating through a volatile few weeks of tariff announcements, reversals and a flight out of U.S. assets has seemed to steady around $1.1350 per euro at 143 Japanese yen , with dollar selling abating in Asia on Friday.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 471.07 million from 506.70 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares rose to Rs27.31 billion from Rs24.49 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 22.80 million shares, followed by Power Cement with 21.96 million shares, and Sui South Gas with 21.57 million shares.

Shares of 441 companies were traded on Friday, of which 182 registered an increase, 204 recorded a fall, while 55 remained unchanged.

asian stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

