6 terrorists killed, 4 injured in Bannu operation, says ISPR

Security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the operation was conducted on the night of April 23-24 after reports of the presence of militants in the area.

Security forces engaged the militants’ location, killing six and injuring four others after an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

“A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are “determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”, it added.

Earlier this week, the security forces killed six terrorists in two separate operations in North and South Waziristan districts, the ISPR said.

In the first operation, conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, five “Khawarij” were killed.

“Own troops effectively engaged the location; resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell,” said the ISPR statement.

In a separate operation in South Waziristan, a key militant commander identified as Zabi Ullah alias Zakran was killed.