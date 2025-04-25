Canal dispute: protesters should cease agitation, unblock roads, says Sindh CM Murad

After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to halt new canals formation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday asked protesters to cease “their agitation and unblock the roads they obstructed”, according to a press release from the CM House.

The CM’s statement comes after PM Shehbaz announced on Thursday that the federal government, after consultations with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), “decided against constructing any new canals” until pending water disputes were resolved through the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The premier made the announcement during a joint press conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasising that no unilateral decisions would be made on canal projects without provincial consensus.

Pakistan’s economic activities remained suspended as a week-long blockade on the National Highway in Sindh crippled commercial transport and paralyzed the supply chain across the country.

The National Highway was blocked in Sindh amid widespread protests led by lawyers’ associations with support from nationalist groups and civil society organisations. The central issue driving the protests was opposition to the federal government’s controversial plan to construct six new canals from the Indus River.

Trade bodies, including Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), United Business Group (UBG), and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), issued urgent appeals to government authorities to intervene and restore economic normalcy.

Sindh CM Murad pointed out that there were two groups of protesters regarding the canals:

“Those who genuinely oppose the project because it goes against the province’s interests, and those who are simply attempting to use the situation for political gain by infringing on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s public mandate, thereby blocking roads and impeding daily activities.”

The chief minister said no practical work had been undertaken on the canal project, and only a model had been developed to attract investment.

“The project has not received approval from any competent forum,” he confirmed. “We challenged it in the Council of Common Interests and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). I also raised this issue clearly on the floor of the assembly.”

Regarding the Cholistan Canal project, he said on January 17, 2024, the caretaker Punjab government had requested the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to issue a water availability certificate, which IRSA granted despite Sindh’s opposition.

“The PPP government in Sindh challenged this decision in June 2024,” he noted, adding that any province opposing an IRSA decision has the right to challenge it before the CCI. “If the CCI decides to withdraw the certificate, the project becomes automatically nullified.”

Referring to a meeting chaired by President Asif Zardari on July 8, 2024, Murad Shah clarified that only the interior minister from the federal government attended the session, while no representative from the Ministry of Water & Power, IRSA, or other relevant authorities was present.

“The president does not have the authority to approve development projects. Although a tweet announced the project’s approval, communication on the matter went silent soon after,” he maintained.

“Once we challenged it, the process could not proceed,” asserting that had the CCI ruled in favour of the project, it would have been taken to a joint session of Parliament.“

Goods transporters call off strike after successful talks with Karachi commissioner

The chief minister emphasised that the PPP was not in power when the caretaker government initiated the project. “Those hoping to see the canal built want the PPP out of power so they can push it through.”

He clarified that peaceful protests were acceptable, but not public disruptions.

He referenced a recent meeting in Islamabad with Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Cheema, and the Attorney General, during which the Sindh delegation “successfully convinced federal authorities that the project was unfeasible”.

Following that, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a joint media talk where they officially announced the project’s cancellation.

The chief minister noted that the prime minister had convened a CCI meeting scheduled for May 2, 2025, assuring that the issue of water non-availability would be highlighted during discussions.

“No canal project can be initiated without inter-provincial consensus.”

The chief minister explained that the CCI comprises eight members, with five from the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) and two from the PPP (the CMs of Sindh and Balochistan), indicating a majority that supports shelving the project.

“The matter will be formally referred back to the CCI,” he said, reiterating that the prime minister has no precedent for issuing a notification with his signature, countering critics who questioned the official nature of the announcement.

Calling the development a “win-win”, Murad stated that the decision was not politically motivated but aimed at broader national unity and democratic principles. “The people’s voice has been heard and respected.”

Despite the cancellation, a large public rally was being planned in Sukkur to celebrate the decision, with participants from across the division expected to attend.

“The final decision to scrap the new canals project will be formally ratified in the upcoming CCI meeting in May,” the chief minister announced.

In response to a question, Murad reiterated that Sindh would never support decisions that benefit one province at the expense of another. “While Punjab may see advantages, lower riparian provinces like Sindh would suffer, and we will vigorously resist such actions.”

The chief minister called on protestors to clear the roads and restore normalcy, questioning the political motivations behind the ongoing demonstrations. “Given India’s hostile actions, we must stand united rather than fall into divisive politics,” he stated.