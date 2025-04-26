Trump says India, Pakistan will sort out tensions

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: India and Pakistan will figure out relations between themselves, US President Donald Trump said on Friday as tensions soared between the two neighboring countries after an attack in Occupied Kashmir region that was the worst in nearly two decades.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, cited historical conflict in the disputed border region and said he knew both countries’ leaders, but did not answer when asked whether he would contact them.

“They’ll get it figured out one way or the other,” he said as he traveled aboard his plane. “There’s great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been.”

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

On Tuesday, 26 men were killed at a tourist site in Occupied Kashmir, shot dead in a meadow. India has blamed that there were Pakistani elements to the attack, a claim Islamabad denies.

Relations between the two South Asian nations have deteriorated in the days following the attack, with India setting aside a critical water sharing pact and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines. Their trade is also at risk.

On Friday, Indian stock markets fell on fears of fresh tensions as Indian authorities searched for militants in the region, before markets recovered some losses.