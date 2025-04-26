AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says India, Pakistan will sort out tensions

  • There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been, US president says
Reuters Published April 26, 2025 Updated April 26, 2025 01:15am
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs for Rome, Italy, to attend Pope Francis’ funeral, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2025. REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs for Rome, Italy, to attend Pope Francis’ funeral, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2025. REUTERS

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: India and Pakistan will figure out relations between themselves, US President Donald Trump said on Friday as tensions soared between the two neighboring countries after an attack in Occupied Kashmir region that was the worst in nearly two decades.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, cited historical conflict in the disputed border region and said he knew both countries’ leaders, but did not answer when asked whether he would contact them.

“They’ll get it figured out one way or the other,” he said as he traveled aboard his plane. “There’s great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been.”

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

On Tuesday, 26 men were killed at a tourist site in Occupied Kashmir, shot dead in a meadow. India has blamed that there were Pakistani elements to the attack, a claim Islamabad denies.

Relations between the two South Asian nations have deteriorated in the days following the attack, with India setting aside a critical water sharing pact and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines. Their trade is also at risk.

On Friday, Indian stock markets fell on fears of fresh tensions as Indian authorities searched for militants in the region, before markets recovered some losses.

Donald Trump Pakistan and India

Comments

200 characters

Trump says India, Pakistan will sort out tensions

Late-session buying saves the day, KSE-100 closes higher by 450 points

Indian airlines to suffer higher costs, detours in ban from Pakistan airspace

SBP injects massive Rs11.85 trillion into banking system for up to 14 days

UN urges Pakistan, India to have ‘maximum restraint’ after Pahalgam attack

AI should support, not replace, human judgment in courts: Justice Aurangzeb

6 terrorists killed, 4 injured in Bannu operation, says ISPR

India working to ensure ‘not even a drop’ of water goes to Pakistan, minister says

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators win last-ball thriller against Karachi Kings

Beijing accuses Washington of ‘misleading the public’ about trade talks

Read more stories