Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Gold prices remained stable in Pakistan in line with no change in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs352,000 on Thursday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs301,783, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs352,000 after it shed Rs11,700.

The international rate of gold also declined on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,338 per ounce (with a premium of $20), unchanged from the previous close.

Meanwhile, silver price also remained stable at Rs3,457 per tola.