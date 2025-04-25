AIRLINK 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.79%)
Pakistan

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

  • US State Department spokesperson says it was a rapidly changing situation and US is monitoring it
BR Web Desk Published 25 Apr, 2025 09:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

While condemning the attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)’s Pahalgam area, the US has said that it was not taking a position on the status of Kashmir or of Jammu.

During a press briefing US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the US stands with India and strongly condemns all acts of terrorism.

“We pray for the lives of those lost and for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice.”

To a question on playing role to defuse tension between India and Pakistan, Bruce said,

“It’s a rapidly changing situation and we are monitoring it, closely. And we, of course, are not now taking a position on the status of Kashmir or Jammu either’’.

Moreover, to another question about President Donald Trump’s first term when he offered to make peace between Pakistan and India, Bruce said, “ I’m not going to be remarking on it. I will say nothing more on that situation. “

“The president and secretary said some things. They made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner.”

Background

On Tuesday, more than 20 people were killed after gunmen opened fire on tourists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The “Kashmir Resistance” group claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message. It expressed discontent that more than 85,000 “outsiders” had been settled in the region, spurring a “demographic change”.

In a fresh statement on Wednesday, the group said that the “individuals targeted were not ordinary tourists; instead, they were linked to and affiliated with Indian security agencies”.

Following the attack, India stalled Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan rejected the Indian government’s announcement, emphasising that any attempt to stop or divert Pakistan’s share of water would be considered an “act of war” and met with a full-force response across the entire spectrum of national power.

The National Security Committee meeting said that India must resist the temptation to exploit such tragic incidents to its advantage and take full responsibility for its failure to provide security to the people.

It has also decided to close the Wagah Border as well suspend “all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan.

Pakistan also decided to suspend all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect.

IIOJK Jammu and Kashmir India and Pakistan Tammy Bruce Pahalgam incident

