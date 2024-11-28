Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

‘Enough is enough’: IG Islamabad says will not allow ‘terrorism under the guise of protest’

Read here for details.

Special meeting: ECC shows concern over implementation delays

Read here for details.

PTI protest: PM Shehbaz praises LEAs for thwarting ‘nefarious designs of miscreants’

Read here for details.

Pakistan inflation to ease further in November 2024, says Ministry of Finance

Read here for details.

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

Read here for details.

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Read here for details.