AGL 38.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 129.19 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (3.29%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
DCL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.68%)
DFML 39.04 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.55%)
DGKC 81.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (4.35%)
FCCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (7.91%)
FFBL 75.50 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (9.64%)
FFL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (7.67%)
HUBC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.55%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
KOSM 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.97%)
MLCF 38.64 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.04%)
NBP 72.24 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (9.59%)
OGDC 186.50 Increased By ▲ 6.97 (3.88%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.97%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.94%)
PPL 152.00 Increased By ▲ 8.30 (5.78%)
PRL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.03%)
PTC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.49%)
SEARL 82.34 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.8%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TOMCL 32.71 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.31%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.43%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.22%)
TRG 55.84 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.16%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.33%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,614 Increased By 524.5 (5.2%)
BR30 31,096 Increased By 1587.6 (5.38%)
KSE100 98,843 Increased By 4269.3 (4.51%)
KSE30 30,882 Increased By 1436.9 (4.88%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

  • China's Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia meets COAS Asim Munir
BR Web Desk Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 02:25pm

China has commended the Pakistan Army’s resolve and professionalism in its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and has reiterated its determination to further strengthen the enduring relationship between the two neighbors.

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China, said this on his visit to General Headquarters (GHQ) along with a high-level delegation.

He also held a one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir followed by delegation-level discussions, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defense cooperation.

“General Asim Munir underscored the enduring and all-weather nature of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing their foundation of mutual trust and cooperation,” ISPR said.

CJCSC meets Chinese military leaders

He also affirmed that “this historic partnership has withstood the test of time and is poised to grow further”.

“COAS Munir thanked the Chinese leadership for standing firmly with Pakistan, irrespective of changes in the international and regional environment,” the press release added.

Meanwhile, General Youxia expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to their strategic partnership.

General Zhang Youxia China and Pakistan General Syed Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Oil prices rise, with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and OPEC+ policy

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Read more stories