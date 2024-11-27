China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

China has commended the Pakistan Army’s resolve and professionalism in its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and has reiterated its determination to further strengthen the enduring relationship between the two neighbors.

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China, said this on his visit to General Headquarters (GHQ) along with a high-level delegation.

He also held a one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir followed by delegation-level discussions, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defense cooperation.

“General Asim Munir underscored the enduring and all-weather nature of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing their foundation of mutual trust and cooperation,” ISPR said.

CJCSC meets Chinese military leaders

He also affirmed that “this historic partnership has withstood the test of time and is poised to grow further”.

“COAS Munir thanked the Chinese leadership for standing firmly with Pakistan, irrespective of changes in the international and regional environment,” the press release added.

Meanwhile, General Youxia expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to their strategic partnership.