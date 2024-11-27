AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Business & Finance

Special meeting: ECC shows concern over implementation delays

BR Web Desk Published 27 Nov, 2024 09:56pm

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has shown concern over delays in the implementation of its decisions, the Finance Division said.

The development comes as Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a special meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet at Finance Division on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the implementation status of various earlier policy decisions of the ECC concerning matters related to finance, interior, industries and production, inter-provincial coordination, housing and works, food security and research, power, national health services regulation and coordination.

“The ECC noted with concern the delays in the implementation of its decisions and directed the concerned ministries to improve their coordination and work with stakeholder ministries and divisions proactively through a proper escalation mechanism to ensure a timely compliance and completion of the tasks and responsibilities assigned to them for implementation of the ECC’s decisions,” the statement read.

Aurangzeb targets Pakistan’s credit rating improvement amid positive indicators

The ECC was briefed on the overall implementation status of its past decisions followed by separate presentations by the relevant ministries on the current status of the issues pending with them and the steps taken and required to get a closure on them.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik (virtual), federal secretaries, and senior officers from concerned ministries and departments.

