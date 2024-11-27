PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has registered a notable increase in hydrocarbon production from its wells located across the country.

The exploration and production (E&P) company on Wednesday shared the details of its production enhancement registered during the period between April 2024 and November 2024 via notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“The company is pleased to announce its contribution towards Pakistan’s energy outlook and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the country’s energy security by prioritizing the maximization of domestic hydrocarbon production,” read the statement.

PPL shared that with many of its producing fields maturing and on their natural decline, “the company has strategically implemented multiple cost-efficient production enhancement initiatives, including rigless interventions, surface system optimization, and workovers delivering significant results at a fraction of the cost of drilling new wells”.

PPL achieves production enhancement milestone

The company said that from April 2024 to November 2024, the enhancement has resulted in a substantial production gain of approximately 17 MMscfd of natural gas, 400 barrels per day (bpd) of oil/condensate, and 4 tonnes per day of LPG.

PPL shared that through workover optimization, the company has enhanced gas output by 8.4 MMscfd through successful workovers on Sui-71 and Sui-73. 2.

The company has “achieved an increase of 7.1 MMscfd gas production from the Sui and Gambat South Gas Fields by optimizing wellhead surface fittings and plant processing systems”.

PPL informed that through the installation and modification of artificial lift systems at Adhi-28, Adhi-29, and Adhi South-5, the company delivered 200 bpd of oil/condensate, 2 tonnes per day of LPG, and 0.5 MMscfd gas.

Lastly, the company boosted production by ~200 bpd of oil/condensate, ~2 tonnes per day of LPG, and 1.3 MMscfd gas via acid wash treatments and scale removal at Adhi, Hala, and Sui Fields.

“These initiatives underscore the company’s commitment towards cost-effectively enhancing indigenous hydrocarbon production, contributing meaningfully to bridging the energy demand-supply gap and conserving foreign exchange for the nation,” PPL added.