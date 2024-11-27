AGL 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.6%)
AIRLINK 128.40 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.66%)
BOP 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.28%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.83%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.81%)
FFBL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (7.36%)
FFL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.46%)
HUBC 109.09 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (4.39%)
HUMNL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.08%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.28%)
NBP 70.31 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.66%)
OGDC 187.74 Increased By ▲ 8.21 (4.57%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.5%)
PPL 151.09 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (5.14%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.41%)
PTC 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.9%)
SEARL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.73%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.43%)
TOMCL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.63%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.18%)
UNITY 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.67%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,482 Increased By 392.5 (3.89%)
BR30 30,838 Increased By 1329.4 (4.51%)
KSE100 98,061 Increased By 3486.4 (3.69%)
KSE30 30,601 Increased By 1156.3 (3.93%)
Markets PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 151.00 Increased By ▲ 5.08%

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

BR Web Desk Published 27 Nov, 2024 11:16am

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has registered a notable increase in hydrocarbon production from its wells located across the country.

The exploration and production (E&P) company on Wednesday shared the details of its production enhancement registered during the period between April 2024 and November 2024 via notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“The company is pleased to announce its contribution towards Pakistan’s energy outlook and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the country’s energy security by prioritizing the maximization of domestic hydrocarbon production,” read the statement.

PPL shared that with many of its producing fields maturing and on their natural decline, “the company has strategically implemented multiple cost-efficient production enhancement initiatives, including rigless interventions, surface system optimization, and workovers delivering significant results at a fraction of the cost of drilling new wells”.

PPL achieves production enhancement milestone

The company said that from April 2024 to November 2024, the enhancement has resulted in a substantial production gain of approximately 17 MMscfd of natural gas, 400 barrels per day (bpd) of oil/condensate, and 4 tonnes per day of LPG.

PPL shared that through workover optimization, the company has enhanced gas output by 8.4 MMscfd through successful workovers on Sui-71 and Sui-73. 2.

The company has “achieved an increase of 7.1 MMscfd gas production from the Sui and Gambat South Gas Fields by optimizing wellhead surface fittings and plant processing systems”.

PPL informed that through the installation and modification of artificial lift systems at Adhi-28, Adhi-29, and Adhi South-5, the company delivered 200 bpd of oil/condensate, 2 tonnes per day of LPG, and 0.5 MMscfd gas.

Lastly, the company boosted production by ~200 bpd of oil/condensate, ~2 tonnes per day of LPG, and 1.3 MMscfd gas via acid wash treatments and scale removal at Adhi, Hala, and Sui Fields.

“These initiatives underscore the company’s commitment towards cost-effectively enhancing indigenous hydrocarbon production, contributing meaningfully to bridging the energy demand-supply gap and conserving foreign exchange for the nation,” PPL added.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL PSX LPG energy sector psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) oil fields PSX notice PSX stocks production enhancement Pakistan energy sector PSX notices gas reservoir

