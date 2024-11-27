AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PTI protest: PM Shehbaz praises LEAs for thwarting ‘nefarious designs of miscreants’

BR Web Desk Published November 27, 2024
PM Shehbaz praises LEAs for operation against protesters in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised law enforcement agencies on Wednesday for thwarting what he called “miscreants’ nefarious plans” under the pretence of demonstration, Radio Pakistan reported.

Thousands of PTI protesters gathered in the centre of Islamabad on Tuesday after a convoy, led by PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, broke through several lines of security all the way to the edge of the city’s highly fortified red zone.

However, PTI called off its much-hyped protest after a sweeping midnight raid by security forces in the capital Islamabad in which hundreds of people were arrested.

The premier stated during a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today that the development of Pakistan is the only option.

No protester killed during LEAs operation against PTI sit-in: interior ministry

According to him, anarchist elements must not be permitted to impede the nation’s growth and advancement.

The prime minister termed protests, anarchy, and unrest lethal for the economy.

He said Pakistan Stock Exchange had crossed the mark of 99,000 points before the protest, which nosedived in just one day with a decline of around 4,000 points.

He said the Stock Exchange again crossed the mark of 99,000 as soon as peace restored in Islamabad on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz said protests inflict around 190 billion rupees loss on the national economy daily.

‘Enough is enough’: IG Islamabad says will not allow ‘terrorism under the guise of protest’

The premier claimed PTI laid the foundation of anarchical protests in 2014 and has been pursuing this tendency and approach since then.

He accused the PTI for creating unrest in the country on important occasions like the visit of Chinese President, SCO conference, and visit of the Saudi delegation.

The prime minister lamented that recent unrest in Islamabad could have avoided had the courts punished the culprits involved in May 9 incidents in a speedy manner.

PM Shehbaz also acknowledged and commended the cooperation and support of the military leadership and the intelligence agencies in foiling “nefarious designs of the miscreants”.

Besides, he appreciated the Islamabad, Punjab, and Sindh police, Rangers and other Law Enforcement Agencies for their role during the Islamabad protest.

He also praised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar for their efforts.

