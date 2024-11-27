AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Pakistan

‘Enough is enough’: IG Islamabad says will not allow ‘terrorism under the guise of protest’

BR Web Desk | Reuters Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 05:19pm
Enough is enough: IG Islamabad says will not allow terrorism under guise of protest

After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called off its protest “for the time being”, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said on Wednesday that they will not allow “terrorism under guise of protest”.

“Enough is enough,” IGP Rizvi said as he held a press conference in Islamabad. “

“What kind of a protest involves direct firing on law enforcement agencies,” he said, adding that some Afghan nationals were also arrested during the clashes.

The PTI had planned on staging a sit-in in the red zone, home to parliament, the diplomatic enclave and other key buildings, until the release of party founder Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August last year.

However, Tuesday night, the PTI called off its protest after the police and Rangers cleared Blue Area as well as the D-Chowk after launching a late night crackdown.

The red zone was empty of protesters but several of their vehicles were left behind, including the remains of a truck used by Bushra Bibi that appeared charred by flames, Reuters witnesses said.

“In view of the government’s brutality and the government’s plan to turn the capital into a slaughterhouse for unarmed citizens, [we] announce the suspension of the peaceful protest for the time being,” PTI said on X.

“We will chalk out the new strategy later after proper consultation,” PTI’s Mohammad Asim told Reuters.

According to police, around 800 protesters were arrested during the operation while PTI leadership remained out of sight. Bushra and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur also fled the protest venue and there was no clue about their whereabouts.

However, police sources said special teams have been formed to target PTI leaders, including Bushra and Gandapur, with plans to apprehend them as part of ongoing security operations.

Meanwhile, addressing a media presser today, the IGP said that although the right to peaceful demonstration is guaranteed, no terrorist activities disguised as protests would be tolerated.

He said 167 cameras set up were destroyed by the protesters so that their visuals could not be found.

“39 weapons including kalashnikov were recovered from the miscreants who had used these weapons against the law enforcement agencies injuring 71 officials out of which 27 had gunshot wounds,” the IGP said.

At least 200 vehicles were taken into custody, he added. The IGP added that the authorities are also investigating the homes, where the seized vehicles were parked.

The IGP shared that 19 Afghan citizens were arrested during the clashes. He said data of Afghan nationals will be verified and only those possessing the no objection certificate (NOC) will be allowed to live in the federal capital.

PTI sit-in ‘still ongoing’

Meanwhile, KPK CM Gandapur also addressed the media, claiming that the “PTI sit-in is still ongoing”. He said that the sit-in was a movement that would continue until Imran called it off.

“We have been targets of violence. Our party has been cracked down upon, our mandate has been stolen. Our leader is in jail, our leader’s wife was thrown in jail,” he said.

