Habib varsity hosts ‘Yohsin Lecture’ featuring Dr Thomas Hansen

KARACHI: Habib University hosted its ninth annual Yohsin Lecture featuring distinguished author and professor from Stanford University, Dr Thomas Hansen.

His talk was titled, “The Angry Tide: Reflections on Fascism, Resentment and Authoritarian Dreams.”

Dr Hansen, a renowned scholar in South Asian studies, dove into crucial issues of the present, exploring the rise of populist leaders, rightwing movements, and the resurgence of fascism in new forms across the world.

Globally, academics have noted that there has been a pushback against the effects of globalization, liberal democracy, and diversity. This has resulted in societal resentment, and authoritarian reaction.

Donald Trump’s re-election to the presidency in the United States, Marine Le Pen’s rise in France and Victor Orban in Hungary has ignited the question of the nature of fascism today.

Dr Hansen’s talk explored the historical roots and contemporary manifestations of authoritarianism and fascism, drawing parallels and contrasts between early 20th century movements and today’s political landscape.

Dr Hansen is an anthropologist of political life, ethno-religious identities, violence and urban life in South Asia and Southern Africa. He has vast theoretical and disciplinary interests that range from political theory and continental philosophy to psychoanalysis, comparative religion and contemporary urbanism.

He has conducted fieldwork in India during the tumultuous years in the beginning of the 1990s when conflicts between Hindu militants and Muslims shaped national agendas, and frequent violent clashes erupted. His notable works include The Saffron Wave: Democracy and Hindu Nationalism in Modern India, Wages of Violence: Naming and Identity in Postcolonial Bombay, and The Law of Force: The Violent Heart of Indian Politics.

In his talk, Dr Hansen remarked, “There’s been a sharp trend to the right in the past decade or more. From India in 2014 to Trump in 2016 and again a few weeks ago; from Hungary to the Philippines, all over the world, right-wing populist leaders gained momentum by pushing back the effects of globalisation, the increased visibility of women in public life, and multiculturalism. All across the world, academics see these trends as a return to fascism.

Let’s not forget, fascism was only one manifestation, albeit a particularly violent one, of a much broader range of conservative and nationalist movements and ideologies that have opposed liberal freedoms, principles of democracy, equality, and the effects of global capitalism for more than a century.”

The Yohsin Lecture series, the flagship public lecture series at Habib University, is based on the University’s motto, Yohsin, derived from the Islamic notion of Ihsan in Arabic.

It serves as a prestigious platform for thoughtful intellectual engagement, bringing to Pakistan leading international scholars whose work has wide-ranging impact, and represents excellence in their field.

Past lectures have featured prominent thought leaders such as Noam Chomsky, Ashis Nandy, and Dr Azra Raza, shedding light on critical conversations with their wisdom.

The lecture series exemplifies Habib University’s commitment to fostering critical discourse, and providing a globally engaged intellectual experience to students, faculty, and the wider community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024