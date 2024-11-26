Fuel shortage looms over Lahore, Islamabad & Pindi

ISLAMABAD: A potential fuel shortage looms over Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi as restrictions on city access are hindering the transportation of fuel tankers.

Oil Contractors Association said that when contacted with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the authority also expressed concern over the situation, warning that it could lead to disruptions in the supply of petroleum products.

Oil transporters said that OGRA is actively working with local authorities to address the issue and ensure a smooth supply of fuel.

However, the organisation has urged the public to support their efforts by engaging with district administrations to develop and implement effective plans to mitigate the impact of the restrictions.

The timely resolution of this issue is crucial to maintain stability and avoid potential disruptions in daily life and economic activity.

