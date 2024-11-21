AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,400 Increased By 213 (2.09%)
BR30 31,653 Increased By 316.8 (1.01%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

BR Web Desk | Reuters Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 05:19pm

At least 38 people were killed on Thursday after assailants opened fire on passenger vehicles in Uchat area of Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, the chief secretary of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told Reuters that a woman and a child were among the people killed in the incident.

Chaudhry stated, “It’s a major tragedy and the death toll is likely to rise.”

“There were two convoys of passenger vehicles, one carrying passengers from Peshawar to Parachinar and another from Parachinar to Peshawar, when armed men opened fire on them,” a local resident of Parachinar, Ziarat Hussain told Reuters by telephone, adding that his relatives were travelling from Peshawar in the convoy.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement, strongly condemned the attack on passenger vehicles.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorists activities this year, especially in Balochistan and KPK.

On Wednesday, at least 12 security personnel were martyred in a suicide attack in Bannu District in KPK.

“On 19 November 2024, Khawarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in general area MaliKhel in Bannu District,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“In ensuing fire exchange, six khawarij were sent to hell.”

The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the khawarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post, the military’s media wing said.

In October this year, at least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a fresh tribal clash in Kurram district.

‘No other choice but to crush terrorists’

While chairing a meeting of the Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to crush the terrorist elements for peace and progress of the country.

The meeting was briefed on the evolving security landscape and the measures being taken to counter terrorism and other critical challenges, including general law and order situation.

Addressing the Apex meeting, the PM termed terrorism as the huge challenge for Pakistan.

The committee approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF and BRAS who are targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals to scuttle Pakistan’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers.

Lower Kurram passengers killed kurram firing

Comments

200 characters
KU Nov 21, 2024 04:46pm
Shameful state of security, only if 1% of urgency in implementing law n security was focused on citizens rather than on stopping a political party from protest. Are we at mercy of terrorists?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader

ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Oil up on Russia-Ukraine missile exchange, outweighing US crude stock rises

Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Gold price per tola increases Rs3,700 in Pakistan

CASA-1000 power transmission system: JWG holds meeting with World Bank, IFI reps in Turkiye today

Read more stories