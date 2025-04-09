Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Abdulrahman Al-Belushi, Deputy Minister for Mining met with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 to discuss enhanced collaboration in the energy and minerals sectors.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan was also present.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s oil, gas, and mineral resources.

Minister Malik highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential in the energy sector, particularly in minerals and mining, and reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investors through an investor friendly policy framework.

The Saudi Deputy Minister Mining lauded the successful Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. He further said that such forum should be done every year. To which, Malik remarked that Pakistan has already pledged to make this an annual activity.

CEO of Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al Shamrani invited a team from Geological Survey of Pakistan to visit Saudi Arabia for knowledge sharing and technology cooperation.

The delegation expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s energy and mineral sectors. Discussions also revolved around joint ventures, technology transfer, and capacity-building initiatives to maximise resource extraction and sustainable development.

Minister Malik emphasised that Pakistan values its deep-rooted relations with Saudi Arabia and looks forward to increased Saudi investment in Pakistan’s energy and mining industries.

He also commended the Saudi government for its continued support and assured full cooperation from Pakistani authorities.

