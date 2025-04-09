AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Naveed Siddiqui Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Eric Meyer, the senior Bureau Official for South and Central Asian Affairs at the US Department of States highlighted the recent economic successes in US-Pakistan trade, particularly the resumption of US soybean exports to Pakistan.

“Four vessels carrying more than 260,000 tons of soybeans have arrived over the last few weeks. It’s a win-win for US exporters and for Pakistanis alike,” he stated, while speaking at the two-day Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 (PIMF25), here on Tuesday.

Meyer highlighted that the primary focus of the of the US delegation visit is minerals and promotion of Pak-US trade ties. He lauded Pakistan’s hospitality and its efforts to promote investment in the mineral sector during his visit to Islamabad.

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Meyer said he is attending the Investment Forum, which aims to attract foreign investors to Pakistan’s critical minerals sector. “I commend Pakistan for convening the Minerals Investment Forum and for taking steps to ensure a level playing field for investors,” Meyer said, emphasising the significance of critical minerals as essential components for modern technology.

He said critical minerals are the raw materials for our most import technologies and President Donald J Trump has underscored the vitality of securing America’s minerals future.

Meyer remarked that the strength of people-to-people contact is the foundation of the bilateral relationship. “So many of you have studied in the United States, participated in our exchange programmes, and have family, friends, and business partners in the US.”

He said that America is looking forward to lead the change in deepening the partnership with Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

