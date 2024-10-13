AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

16 killed in latest tribal clash in KP’s Kurram district

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2024 05:55pm
People gather to offer prayers during the funeral ceremony for victims who were killed in a tribal clash, at Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on October 13, 2024. - AFP
People gather to offer prayers during the funeral ceremony for victims who were killed in a tribal clash, at Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on October 13, 2024. - AFP

ISLAMABAD: At least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a fresh tribal clash in Kurram district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, officials said.

Kurram, formerly a semi-autonomous area, has a history of bloody confrontations between tribes belonging to the Sunni and Shiite sects of Islam that have claimed hundreds of lives over the years.

35 killed as tribal feud sparks sectarian fighting in Kurram

A convoy of Sunnis was travelling under the protection of paramilitary soldiers on Saturday when they came under attack, a senior Kurram administration official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

“As a result, 14 people, including 3 women and 2 children, were killed, and six others were wounded,” he said.

Frontier police responded and killed two of the attackers, who were identified as Shiites, he said.

The official said the latest attack had “sectarian motives” that “have plagued the region for the past two decades”.

“Every conflict tends to take on a sectarian dimension,” he said.

Other recent clashes in July and September killed dozens of people and ended only after a jirga, or tribal council, called a ceasefire.

Officials are attempting to broker a fresh truce.

KP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Kurram district tribal clashes sectarian clashes

Comments

200 characters

16 killed in latest tribal clash in KP’s Kurram district

Hezbollah fighting Israeli troops near Lebanon’s Ramiya village; third UN peacekeeper wounded

Iran condemns ‘illegal and unjustified’ US sanctions on oil industry: ministry

Multiple arrests in Karachi for violation of Section 144

Pakistan Army wins gold in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

Russia says it destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight

Indian politician Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam dropped for second England Test

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

IMF concerned at low investment in social sector

Read more stories