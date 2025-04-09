AIRLINK 157.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-4.12%)
Business & Finance

Karachi Korangi fire: Ministry of Energy forms committee

BR Web Desk Published 09 Apr, 2025 12:04pm

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has constituted a technical committee to oversee the assessment and containment efforts following the natural gas pocket discovered in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area.

This was announced by TPL Properties in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The committee comprises representatives from Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Refinery Limited, said the company, adding that the team will ensure a swift and effective resolution.

On March 31, a mysterious fire broke out in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area and continued raging for six days. Later, the TPL Properties confirmed the natural gas pocket as the source of the fire.

“TPL fully supports this collaborative initiative and will actively facilitate the work of the technical committee in every possible way,” read the notice to the PSX today.

The company said that it commends the proactive measures being taken and deeply appreciate the continued support of the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek, district administration and other government authorities.

“We remain committed to managing this situation with the highest sense of responsibility and transparency.

TPL will continue to coordinate closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a safe environment and effective resolution.“

