AIRLINK 158.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.87 (-3.57%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 88.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.63%)
FCCL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.01%)
HUBC 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.85%)
MLCF 61.26 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-2.04%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 18.88 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.43%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
POWER 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-2.14%)
PRL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
PTC 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.97%)
SEARL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.94%)
SSGC 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.67%)
SYM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TRG 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.94%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,212 Decreased By -181.2 (-1.46%)
BR30 36,354 Decreased By -753.3 (-2.03%)
KSE100 114,473 Decreased By -1059.6 (-0.92%)
KSE30 35,322 Decreased By -340.1 (-0.95%)
Markets

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 2,500 points

BR Web Desk Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 10:54am

Selling pressure returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding over 2,500 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 112,975.83 level, a decrease of 2,556.6 points or 2.21%.

Across-the-board selling was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including MARI, POL, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC, ARL, MCB, NBP and UBL traded in the red.

On Tuesday, the PSX rebounded, driven by broad-based gains across various sectors, aligning with a positive global market trend. The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 623 points or 0.54% to close at 115,532.43 points.

Internationally, major stocks indexes sank in Asia on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s eye-watering 104% tariffs on China took effect, while a savage selloff in Treasuries sparked fears foreign funds were fleeing US assets.

The US dollar fell against safe-haven currencies, but the onshore yuan hovered just above the lowest level since late 2007 as Beijing allowed the currency to depreciate further amid the sharp escalation in the trade war with US.

Few assets were spared the recession fears engulfing markets, with oil prices diving almost 4%.

The pain is likely to spread to Europe too, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures pointing to a 3.7% drop upon open. Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures dropped 1.6%.

Overnight, Washington confirmed 104% duties on imports from China would take effect at 12:01am Eastern Time (0401 GMT), as planned. That deadline passed without new developments on trade.

The shifting headlines on tariffs and the spectre of a prolonged trade war between the world’s two biggest economies sparked sharp volatility in financial markets.

The S&P 500 was swept up in one of the biggest reversals in at least the last 50 years, with the benchmark index losing 4.2 percentage points from a positive start to a negative finish. The index has lost $5.8 trillion in stock market value, the deepest four-day loss since it was created in the 1950s.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.9%.

Other stock markets in Asia were also deep in the red.

Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 3.6%, after rallying 6% on Wednesday on hopes that Tokyo may get some trade deal with the US Taiwanese stocks also fell 4.6% even though the government activated a $15 billion stabilisation fund.

Analysts at JPMorgan believed the rapid escalation with US tariffs on China was disruptive enough to push the global economy into recession.

This is an intra-day update

