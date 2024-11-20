AGL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.67%)
Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

Published November 20, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The federal apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Tuesday approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan and targeting civilians and foreign nationals to hamper the country’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers.

A statement issued by the PM Office after a meeting of the federal apex committee, said that the agenda of apex committee meeting focused on “Reinvigorating Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism (CT) Campaign”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting in Islamabad, attended by the federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and senior government officials, according to a press release from the PM Office.

NAP’s apex body session rescheduled for today

The participants were briefed on the evolving security landscape and the measures being taken to counter terrorism and other critical challenges, including general law and order situation, actions against efforts to stoke sub-nationalism, religious extremism, tackling the illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus, subversion and disinformation campaigns, among other issues.

The committee highlighted the necessity of a unified political voice and a cohesive national narrative to effectively address the multifaceted challenges.

It was emphasised In the meeting that political support across party lines and complete national consensus were critical to reinvigorating the national CT campaign under the framework of vision Azm-i-Istehkam.

The participants also agreed to revitalise the National Counter Terrorism Authority and establish the National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre.

A whole-of-system approach was adopted, incorporating diplomatic, political, informational, intelligence, socio-economic and military efforts to address issues comprehensively.

Specific emphasis was placed in the meeting on strengthening collaboration between federal and provincial governments and between relevant institutions and ministries to ensure seamless execution of the CT campaign.

It was decided to establish district coordination committees under the Provincial Apex Committees to ensure the implementation of directions received from federal and provincial governments. The forum demonstrated political resolve to dismantle the ecosystem of illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus.

