Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that at least 12 security personnel were martyred in a suicide attack in Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

“On 19 November 2024, Khawarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in general area MaliKhel in Bannu District,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“In ensuing fire exchange, six khawarij were sent to hell.”

The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the khawarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post, the military’s media wing said.

The press release further said that the suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, “resulting in Shahadat of twelve brave sons of soil that include ten soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary”.

The ISPR added that sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice.

It added that security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan “are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve”.

The military did not provide details on who was behind the attack, but a group called Hafiz Gul Bahadur, claimed responsibility, according to Reuters.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the security personnel in the attack.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the soldiers for sacrificing their lives and said the entire nation salutes those who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the motherland.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that the sacrifices of the nation’s sons will never go in vain, adding that “Fitna-ul-Khawarij, which endangers people’s lives and property, will have to pay a heavy price”.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorists activities this year, especially in Balochistan and KPK.

A day ago, eight soldiers were killed in KPK, while seven policemen were briefly kidnapped in separate attacks.

They were released Tuesday, following negotiations between a jirga — or tribal council — and the militants.

“All the kidnapped policemen have been released following successful negotiations led by local elders with militants,” senior police official Muhammad Zia ud-Din told AFP.

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

US ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’

During his weekly press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US was aware of the terrorist attacks in Pakistan saying “our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed or impacted by recent attacks”.

He further said that Washington is ‘‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian and military capabilities to detect and counter these type of threats’’.

‘No other choice but to crush terrorists’

While chairing a meeting of the Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to crush the terrorist elements for peace and progress of the country.

The meeting was briefed on the evolving security landscape and the measures being taken to counter terrorism and other critical challenges, including general law and order situation.

Addressing the Apex meeting, the PM termed terrorism as the huge challenge for Pakistan.

The committee approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF and BRAS who are targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals to scuttle Pakistan’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers.