BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 14, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 15 Nov, 2024 08:24am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Qatar lauds Pakistan’s role in regional peace, stability

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs5,500 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Major among 2 security personnel martyred in Harnai gun battle: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $84mn, now stand at $11.26bn

Read here for details.

  • SC’s constitutional bench seeks reports from provinces on actions against pollution

Read here for details.

  • Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Read here for details.

  • Sazgar Engineering plans Rs1.5bn land purchase for future expansion

Read here for details.

  • FO terms reports of China seeking joint security for its citizens in Pakistan ‘agenda-driven’

Read here for details.

