AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Major among 2 security personnel martyred in Harnai gun battle: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 06:52pm

Two security personnel, including a major, were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan’s Harnai area on Thursday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces mobilised troops under Major Muhammad Haseeb to sanitise the area on the reported presence of terrorists planning to target innocent civilians in the Harnai district.

“However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb (age: 28 years, resident of District Multan), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, along with Havildar Noor Ahmed (age: 38 years, resident of District Barkhan), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

At least three terrorists were killed in the gun battle with security forces, it added.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year.

Last week, at least four soldiers were martyred and five militants were killed in a clash in the country’s northwest.

The latest violence took place last Wednesday in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which shares a border with Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “grief and sorrow” over the martyrdom of the soldiers, his office said in a statement.

“Our war against terrorists will continue until the complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

ISPR soldiers martyred Harnai terrorist attacks in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Major among 2 security personnel martyred in Harnai gun battle: ISPR

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $84mn, now stand at $11.26bn

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistan’s patience: FO

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,500 in Pakistan

SC’s constitutional bench seeks reports from provinces on actions against pollution

Sazgar Engineering plans Rs1.5bn land purchase for future expansion

Oil prices broadly flat after falling on dollar surge

Read more stories