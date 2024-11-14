Major among 2 security personnel martyred in Harnai gun battle: ISPR

Two security personnel, including a major, were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan’s Harnai area on Thursday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces mobilised troops under Major Muhammad Haseeb to sanitise the area on the reported presence of terrorists planning to target innocent civilians in the Harnai district.

“However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb (age: 28 years, resident of District Multan), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, along with Havildar Noor Ahmed (age: 38 years, resident of District Barkhan), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

At least three terrorists were killed in the gun battle with security forces, it added.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year.

Last week, at least four soldiers were martyred and five militants were killed in a clash in the country’s northwest.

The latest violence took place last Wednesday in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which shares a border with Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “grief and sorrow” over the martyrdom of the soldiers, his office said in a statement.

“Our war against terrorists will continue until the complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.