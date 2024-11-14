AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Qatar lauds Pakistan’s role in regional peace, stability

BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2024 09:25pm

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, on an official visit to Qatar, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani in Doha.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Qatar acknowledged the positive role of Pakistan in ensuring regional stability and appreciated the professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces in fight against terrorism.

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

The Chairman also held a separate meeting with Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces.

During the interaction, both sides discussed evolving regional dynamics and expressed mutual commitment for enhancing bilateral cooperation between both countries.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza highlighted strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening military-to-military cooperation in defence and security domains.

Pakistan Army General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Pakistan Qatar ties Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces

