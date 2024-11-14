AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 14, 2024
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,500 in Pakistan

Published 14 Nov, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Thursday in line with their decline in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs5,500, clocking in at Rs266,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs228,395 after it recorded a decrease of Rs4,716, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs271,900.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,552 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $55 during the day.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,250 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

