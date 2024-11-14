AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 14, 2024
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $84mn, now stand at $11.26bn

BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:19pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $84 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.26 billion as of November 8, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.97 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.71 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

“During the week ended on 08-Nov-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 84 million to US$ 11,258.6 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $18 million.

