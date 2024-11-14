AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SAZEW (Sazgar Engineering Works Limited) 1,077.85 No Change ▼ 0%

Sazgar Engineering plans Rs1.5bn land purchase for future expansion

BR Web Desk Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 02:55pm

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW), a Pakistani auto manufacturer, has announced plans to purchase land valued at approximately Rs1.54 billion “to meet future business requirements”.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The board of directors (BoD) of the company in their meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024, has approved to purchase piece of land measuring nearly 140 kanals valuing approx. Rs1,540.00 million (subject to actual measurement of land) adjacent to the four-wheeler project to meet future business requirements,” read the notice.

The automaker said the BoD has authorised the company’s chief executive to negotiate and finalize the terms and conditions and to fulfil all the legal formalities to complete the said land purchase.

As per the company’s latest financial results, Sazgar saw its profit surge to Rs4.22 billion in the first quarter of FY25, an exponential increase of over 540% compared to Rs658 million recorded in the same period last fiscal.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs10 for the quarter.

Back in September, the automaker, engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and three-wheelers, automotive parts and household electric appliances, announced plans to launch New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Pakistan.

The company also plans to roll out the CKD [Completely Knocked Down] models of NEVs before the end of December 31, 2025, it informed its stakeholders back then.

In this regard, Sazgar’s board approved an estimated expansion cost amounting to Rs4.5 billion, without the cost of land, which shall be financed from the internal cash resources of the company.

NEVs refer to vehicles powered by alternative energy sources instead of traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) that run on fossil fuels like gasoline or diesel.

auto sector EVs psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Sazgar PSX notice Pakistan auto sector NEV PSX notices Sazgar Engieering Works LAND PURCHASE

Comments

200 characters

Sazgar Engineering plans Rs1.5bn land purchase for future expansion

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistan’s patience: FO

SC’s constitutional bench seeks reports from provinces on actions against pollution

Oil prices broadly flat after falling on dollar surge

HRW accuses Israel of ‘war crime’ with ‘forcible transfer’ in Gaza

FBR assures IMF: Rs12.9trn revenue target will stay intact

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Read more stories