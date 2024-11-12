Politics v cricket leaves Champions Trophy up in the air

HONG KONG: India has reportedly said its men’s cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year, throwing the event into turmoil.

AFP looks at the burning questions surrounding the issue:

What is the Champions Trophy?

It is the premier one-day competition after the World Cup with Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa competing.

The previous edition was held in England and Wales in 2017, with Pakistan defeating arch-rivals India in the final at the Oval.

The tournament is under the auspices of the International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body.

The first Champions Trophy – albeit bearing a different name – was held in 1998 and next year’s will be its ninth edition.

Where is it supposed to be and when?

As things currently stand, the tournament is supposed to run from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan. No match schedule has been released because of the uncertainty.

Pakistan will not accept ‘hybrid’ Champions Trophy, says PCB chair

Three cities are in line to host matches – Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi – for what would be Pakistan’s first time to host a global ICC event since 1996.

Why is there uncertainty?

Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman Sami Ul Hasan told AFP that the PCB had received an email from the ICC saying that India will not travel to the country for the event.

PCB chairman Moshin Naqvi has previously ruled out the possibility of a hybrid event that would see India play its matches at neutral venues, for example in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan visited India for last year’s ODI World Cup and the PCB had expected the gesture to be reciprocated for the Champions Trophy.

Last year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan took place under a hybrid model with India playing their matches – including the final – in Sri Lanka instead.

What are the politics?

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent’s partition in 1947 and that rivalry is often reflected on the cricket field.

Deteriorating political ties have meant the bitter rivals have not played a bilateral cricket series for over a decade.

India and Pakistan have only faced off in ICC multi-nation events.

India last visited Pakistan in 2008, for the Asia Cup.

What next?

India’s powerful cricket body, the BCCI, has not made any public comment. Likewise, the ICC, where the BCCI carries great sway. India cricket chief Jay Shah will take over as chairman of the ICC next month.

Indian and Pakistani media have speculated about how the impasse could be broken, but taking India out of the equation does not appear to be on the cards.

Any cricket match between the two is among the most watched events on the global sporting calendar.

“If you play the Champions Trophy without India or Pakistan, the broadcast rights aren’t there, and we need to protect them,” England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould said last month.

Pakistan’s Noman Ali gets ICC Men’s Player of Month Award

He added: “This is a big moment for Pakistan, and hopefully we can have the fullest possible competition in Pakistan.

“If that’s not possible, we know there are options available.”