Pakistan’s Noman Ali gets ICC Men’s Player of Month Award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Pakistan spinner Noman Ali as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2024.

The player won following a vote conducted among global fans registered at icc-cricket.com and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives, a statement on Tuesday said.

“Noman played a major role in helping Pakistan to a thrilling 2-1 ICC World Test Championship series triumph over England during October, with the left-armer picking up a total of 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 across two Test match victories,” the ICC said.

“I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and deeply grateful to all my teammates who helped me put my best performances forward to help Pakistan win a historic home Test series against England,” Noman was quoted as saying.

“It is always exciting to be a part of such memorable wins for your country.”

Noman produced two game-changing spells across his two Test appearances in October, ending with match figures of 11/147 and 9/130 as Pakistan overturned their defeat in the first Test to end their three-year drought for a Test series win at home.

The left-arm orthodox bowler helped himself to his best Test figures, claiming 8/46 to guide Pakistan to their first Test win on home soil since 2021.

Moreover, the ICC awarded New Zealand’s star all-rounder Melie Kerr as the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October 2024.

This is the second time the Kiwi all-rounder has won the award, having previously claimed it in February 2022.

“Melie Kerr was the standout performer throughout October, playing a key role in New Zealand’s victory as they claimed their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” the ICC said.

The 24-year-old was honoured with both the Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament awards.

“It’s an honour to receive this award as there are so many world-class cricketers around the world who are also deserving of this,” a thrilled Kerr said after accepting her award.

“For me, it’s a special month with the World Cup win and something that means so much to myself, the team, coaches along the way, NZ and my family. Without these people I wouldn’t be able to do what I am doing.”