AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-06

PFA unearths unit producing substandard pickle

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a unit producing pickles with adulterated spices, substandard salt and hazardous chemicals in Badami Bagh.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that acting on a tip-off, the food safety team of PFA raided a warehouse that looked like a house in the densely populated area of Lahore and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed with a huge quantity of fungus-infested pickles.

He said the PFA had filed a case against the accused on account of adulteration and for violating the laws in the nearest police station after facing stiff resistance from the women of the adulteration mafia. The authority took action against the pickle manufacturing unit after recovering thousands of kilograms of fungus-infested pickles while it was being packed in attractive packaging to attract consumers, he said.

He further said that hazardous chemicals were being used during the process of drenching the inferior quality vegetables and fruits in vinegar and oil while it was preserved in the non-food grade drums. He said that the raiding team also witnessed a dirty floor and an abundance of insects and flies in the processing area during the inspection of the pickle unit.

Moreover, he said the FBO was running a unit without getting a food license and product registration certificate from the competent authority. The authority discarded 300kg of fungus-infested pickles and confiscated non-food grade drums during the raid, the PFA DG said. He further said that the Punjab Food Authority is fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of food adulteration as per the directions of the Punjab government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid substandard pickle

Comments

200 characters

PFA unearths unit producing substandard pickle

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories