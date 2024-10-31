LGH constitutes body to provide medical facilities to prisoners

LAHORE: A seven-member committee consisting of senior doctors of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been constituted to provide the best and immediate treatment facilities to the prisoners.

According to the LGH administration, the body titled "Prisoners Health Service Committee (PHSC),” has been formed on the orders of the court. The committee is comprised of Head of Radiology Department Prof Dr Saima Amir, Head of Pathology Department Prof Dr Nazish Saqlain, AMS Dr Adnan Masood, AMS Emergency Dr Syed Jafar Hussain, Chief Pharmacist Rabia Hameed Ullah and professors of the relevant unit.

As per notification, AMS administration LGH Dr Adnan Masood and in-charge of General OPD, Dr Samina Taufeeq will be the focal persons who will coordinate with the jail superintendent to provide all the data of under treatment prisoners.

