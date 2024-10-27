AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon state news agency reports Israeli raid on southern Beirut

AFP Published October 27, 2024 Updated October 27, 2024 03:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s state news agency on Sunday reported an Israeli raid on southern Beirut, after Israel’s army issued a fresh evacuation call.

The official National News Agency said shortly after midnight that Israel had “targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut”.

The Israeli army had earlier urged residents of two neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to evacuate their homes.

World powers raise $1bn for Lebanon, but ceasefire elusive

“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future,” military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on social media platform X, using an acronym for the Israeli army.

The evacuation call included maps showing buildings that would be targeted in Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath.

Lebanon Beirut Hezbollah MENA Israeli army Lebanese Hezbollah Lebanon health ministry Lebanon blasts Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters in Beirut US embassy in Lebanon south Lebanon southern Lebanon Beirut hospital Avichay Adraee

Comments

200 characters

Lebanon state news agency reports Israeli raid on southern Beirut

President, PM reaffirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

Japan votes with new PM on shaky ground

Optimism over rating upgrade prospects voiced

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

Oil prices likely to fall after Israel shows restraint in strikes on Iran

NDMA dispatches relief consignments for Gaza, Lebanon

Russia says it downs at least 30 Ukrainian drones overnight

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

Read more stories