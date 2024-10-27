Lebanon state news agency reports Israeli raid on southern Beirut

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s state news agency on Sunday reported an Israeli raid on southern Beirut, after Israel’s army issued a fresh evacuation call.

The official National News Agency said shortly after midnight that Israel had “targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut”.

The Israeli army had earlier urged residents of two neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to evacuate their homes.

World powers raise $1bn for Lebanon, but ceasefire elusive

“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future,” military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on social media platform X, using an acronym for the Israeli army.

The evacuation call included maps showing buildings that would be targeted in Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath.