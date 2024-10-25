AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-25

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Terence J Sigamony Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah made it clear that he will not participate in special benches formed by the Committee under Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024 until Full Court Bench determines its validity.

Referring a quote from Sir Thomas More, he wrote; “We often forget, when in power, that people of this country are watching our actions, and that history never forgives.”

The senior puisne judge wrote a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan informing to disassociate from a bench for hearing of CRP 988/2023.

Justice Shah to skip new CJP’s oath-taking ceremony

“For the reasons recorded in my letter dated 23rd September 2024 sent to the Secretary of the Committee constituted under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 (the content of which, inspite of my request, were not recorded in the minutes of the 19th Meeting of the Committee), I regret that I cannot be a part of the subject bench.”

Justice Mansoor, on September 23, in a three-page letter addressed to CJP Faez, objected to the changes made to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) through the Ordinance. He criticised both the substance of the amendments and the process by which they were implemented.

Justice Shah questions changes to practice and procedure law

In his latest letter, Justice Mansoor made it clear that until the Full Court Bench determines the constitutional validity of the promulgation of the Ordinance No VIII of 2024 as well as of the amendments made thereby or the judges of the Court resolves to act upon these amendments in a Full Court meeting pending adjudication upon the constitutionality thereof, or the earlier Committee comprising the CJP and two senior most judges is restored, I will not participate in special benches formed by the new Committee and will only attend sittings of the regular benches to hear the cases of ordinary litigants in the larger public interest.

For the above reasons, he disassociated from the bench constituted in this matter.

“In the end, I am reminded of a quote from “A Man for all Seasons”, where Sir Thomas More says; “I think that when statesmen forsake their own private conscience for the sake of their public duties, they lead their country by a short route to chaos.” “We often forget, when in power, that people of this country are watching our actions, and that history never forgives,” the letter said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC Justice Mansoor Ali Shah Supreme Court full bench CJP Qazi Faez Isa SC Practice and Procedure Act Sir Thomas More

Comments

200 characters

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories